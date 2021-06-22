Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Gap Down to $93.76

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.76, but opened at $91.74. Brooks Automation shares last traded at $91.62, with a volume of 1,008 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $7,211,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

