Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Boosted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 53.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,901,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

