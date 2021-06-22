JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Trimmed by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76,739 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 2.3% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $73.82. 139,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,359,036. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

