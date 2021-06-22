745 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $337.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $148.19 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

