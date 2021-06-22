Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Down to $22.98

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $21.31. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 2,934 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 220,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 79,693 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

