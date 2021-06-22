AWM Investment Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633,691 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Exicure were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XCUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Exicure alerts:

XCUR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,858. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.83. Exicure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 454.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

XCUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Exicure Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.