Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,359 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises approximately 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Teradyne worth $29,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

