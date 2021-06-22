Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 19,705 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 17,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

