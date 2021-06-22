Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,415. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $358.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

