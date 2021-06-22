First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,725. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40.

