Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. 19,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,298. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

