70,000 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

