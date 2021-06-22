DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million.

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

DHT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. 17,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,044. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,966,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in DHT by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

