Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $292,373.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $292,373.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00599624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00077242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

