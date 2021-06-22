Tribe (TRIBE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.08 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002060 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $151.90 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00599624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00077242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

