Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Penumbra posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

Shares of PEN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.83. 388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,132. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,710.46, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.75. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.