Capital Growth Management LP Sells 160,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Capital Growth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 970,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Brixmor Property Group worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $5,861,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. 8,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.