Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Holdings Decreased by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional accounts for approximately 2.5% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $27,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SID. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SID traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,644. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

