Capital Growth Management LP Buys New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,360,000. Tenet Healthcare makes up 3.2% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.30. 4,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

