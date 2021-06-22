Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $135.49. 1,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,030. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

