Mattern Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

