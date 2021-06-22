MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. 88,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

