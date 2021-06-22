iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Purchased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 681.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,109. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26.

