Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $16.81 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. 6,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

