Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

