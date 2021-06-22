SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. 422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $703.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.09.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

