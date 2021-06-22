SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,045. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

