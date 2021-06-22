Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.37. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 99,260 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTXR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $552.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 967,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 709,258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

