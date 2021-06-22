Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Gap Up to $127.69

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.69, but opened at $130.28. Lincoln Electric shares last traded at $128.58, with a volume of 993 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.33.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

