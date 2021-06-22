GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $200.37

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.37, but opened at $213.81. GameStop shares last traded at $213.31, with a volume of 44,368 shares traded.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

Get GameStop alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.57 and a beta of -2.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.