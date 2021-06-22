Insider Selling: Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Major Shareholder Sells 685,583 Shares of Stock

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 685,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $3,756,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 511,676 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,797.92.

Shares of NASDAQ OBLN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 6,277,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -1.23. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $10.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 388.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

