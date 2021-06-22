Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other CarGurus news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at $32,432,110.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,071 shares of company stock worth $9,515,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 1,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,716. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

