ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,812 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $4,353,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after acquiring an additional 522,538 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 1,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,283. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

