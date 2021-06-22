FansTime (FTI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $446,033.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $589,077.01 and $446,033.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00595416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00077056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

