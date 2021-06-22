Velas (VLX) One Day Volume Hits $2.52 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Velas has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $85.96 million and $2.52 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000588 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001383 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.