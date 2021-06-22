ARS Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. 1,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,754. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

