ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 155 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 159.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

ASML traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $679.41. 4,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $710.97. The company has a market capitalization of $285.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

