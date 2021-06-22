ARS Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,709,000 after buying an additional 68,675 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,738,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.24. 126,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,426,221. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.32. The stock has a market cap of $587.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

