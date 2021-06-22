Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 2.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $732,675,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $272,808,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $697.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $676.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

