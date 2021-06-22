Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Takes $48,000 Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Futu by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Futu by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 570,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Shares of FUTU stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.45. 16,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,708. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.83.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

