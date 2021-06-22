Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $90,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $39,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR opened at $583.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $572.71. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.