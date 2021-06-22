Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 228,727 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,727 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.59% of Caesars Entertainment worth $108,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

