Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

