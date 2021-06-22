Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 358,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 262.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,388.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 70,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 67,589 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

