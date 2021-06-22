Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Has $1.49 Million Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. DouYu International accounts for 0.4% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DouYu International alerts:

NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,933. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.