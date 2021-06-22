ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.90 million.

ChargePoint stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

