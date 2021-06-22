Poshmark (POSH) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Poshmark to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Poshmark Competitors -4.53% -5.40% 0.60%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Poshmark and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Poshmark Competitors 215 1021 3120 60 2.69

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 32.42%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Poshmark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million $16.84 million 36.78 Poshmark Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 6.72

Poshmark’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Poshmark competitors beat Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

