WealthStone Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WealthStone Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $606.63 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.48 and a twelve month high of $609.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $550.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

