WealthStone Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,871,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $194.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $197.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

