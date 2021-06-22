Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $20.56 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. The Hershey comprises approximately 0.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

